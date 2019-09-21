Heska Corporation (HSKA) and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Comparison side by side

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska Corporation 77 4.62 N/A 0.55 145.71 Bionano Genomics Inc. 3 0.79 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Heska Corporation and Bionano Genomics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Heska Corporation and Bionano Genomics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 3% Bionano Genomics Inc. 0.00% 345.7% -87.3%

Liquidity

Heska Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bionano Genomics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. Bionano Genomics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Heska Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Heska Corporation and Bionano Genomics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Bionano Genomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -1.75% for Heska Corporation with consensus target price of $71.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.5% of Heska Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.3% of Bionano Genomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Heska Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.2% of Bionano Genomics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heska Corporation -1.54% -4.69% 8.21% -18.69% -17.88% -6.92% Bionano Genomics Inc. -6.79% 6.53% -36.65% -40.64% 0% -50.19%

For the past year Heska Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Bionano Genomics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Heska Corporation beats Bionano Genomics Inc.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus Chewable Tablets for the preventive treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels. The Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and independent third-party distributors, as well as trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.