Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) and Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R). The two are both Rental & Leasing Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 15 0.14 N/A -2.41 0.00 Ryder System Inc. 58 0.34 N/A 5.58 10.70

Table 1 highlights Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and Ryder System Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and Ryder System Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 44.2% 2.2% Ryder System Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 6.5%

Volatility and Risk

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 2.16 and it happens to be 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ryder System Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.67 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and Ryder System Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Ryder System Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.78% for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. with average price target of $21.33. Ryder System Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $70 average price target and a 25.63% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Ryder System Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.3% of Ryder System Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Ryder System Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hertz Global Holdings Inc. -1.9% 1.62% 3.6% -9.58% 3.24% 28.57% Ryder System Inc. -3.18% -8.66% -1.24% 6.07% -12.49% 24.13%

For the past year Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ryder System Inc.

Summary

Ryder System Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., an airport general use vehicle rental company, engages in the vehicle rental business in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. It offers vehicle rental services approximately from 1,600 airport rental locations and 2,600 off airport locations in the United States; and 1,400 airport rental locations and 4,100 off airport rental locations internationally to business and leisure customers. The company operates the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations; and sells ancillary products and services. It also owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management business that operates the Firefly and Hertz 24/7 car sharing rental business in international markets; and sells vehicles through its Hertz Car Sales. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,900 vehicles in the United States and 196,600 vehicles in international operations. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Localiza. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in Estero, Florida.

Ryder System, Inc. provides transportation and supply chain management solutions to small businesses and large enterprises worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Dedicated Transportation Solutions, and Supply Chain Solutions. It offers fleet management solutions, including vehicles, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; contract maintenance services; and contract-related maintenance services for trucks, tractors, and trailers. The company also provides diesel fuel accessing services; offers fuel services, such as fuel planning, fuel tax reporting, centralized billing, fuel cards, and fuel monitoring services; and sells its used vehicles through its 59 retail sales centers and Usedtrucks.Ryder.com Website. In addition, it offers dedicated services comprising equipment, maintenance, and administrative services of a full service lease with drivers, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, technology and communication systems support, and other technical support services. Further, the company provides distribution management services, such as managing the flow of goods from the receiving to the shipping function; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and providing shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services. Additionally, it offers transport management services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services through a series of technological and Web-based solutions; and knowledge-based professional services. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.