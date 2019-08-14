Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have been rivals in the Rental & Leasing Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 15 0.19 N/A -1.50 0.00 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 16 2.39 N/A 0.00 7480.00

Profitability

Table 2 has Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% -16% -0.8% Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has a 2.44 beta, while its volatility is 144.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s beta is 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is $21.67, with potential upside of 71.98%. Competitively the consensus target price of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is $19, which is potential 28.99% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hertz Global Holdings Inc. -1.27% -0.89% -2.91% 9.4% 20.87% 30.87% Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC -0.73% -0.27% -6.73% 2.12% -19.14% 4.32%

For the past year Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC beats Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., an airport general use vehicle rental company, engages in the vehicle rental business in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. It offers vehicle rental services approximately from 1,600 airport rental locations and 2,600 off airport locations in the United States; and 1,400 airport rental locations and 4,100 off airport rental locations internationally to business and leisure customers. The company operates the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations; and sells ancillary products and services. It also owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management business that operates the Firefly and Hertz 24/7 car sharing rental business in international markets; and sells vehicles through its Hertz Car Sales. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,900 vehicles in the United States and 196,600 vehicles in international operations. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Localiza. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in Estero, Florida.