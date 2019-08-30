Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) and Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), both competing one another are Rental & Leasing Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 15 0.18 N/A -1.50 0.00 Avis Budget Group Inc. 33 0.21 N/A 1.97 18.51

Table 1 highlights Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and Avis Budget Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and Avis Budget Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% -16% -0.8% Avis Budget Group Inc. 0.00% 39.5% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has a 2.44 beta, while its volatility is 144.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Avis Budget Group Inc.’s 108.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.08 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and Avis Budget Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avis Budget Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 81.67%. Meanwhile, Avis Budget Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $44.5, while its potential upside is 79.58%. Based on the data given earlier, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Avis Budget Group Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and Avis Budget Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Avis Budget Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hertz Global Holdings Inc. -1.27% -0.89% -2.91% 9.4% 20.87% 30.87% Avis Budget Group Inc. 0% 4.12% 3.97% 36.04% 6.97% 61.88%

For the past year Hertz Global Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Avis Budget Group Inc.

Summary

Avis Budget Group Inc. beats Hertz Global Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., an airport general use vehicle rental company, engages in the vehicle rental business in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. It offers vehicle rental services approximately from 1,600 airport rental locations and 2,600 off airport locations in the United States; and 1,400 airport rental locations and 4,100 off airport rental locations internationally to business and leisure customers. The company operates the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations; and sells ancillary products and services. It also owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management business that operates the Firefly and Hertz 24/7 car sharing rental business in international markets; and sells vehicles through its Hertz Car Sales. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,900 vehicles in the United States and 196,600 vehicles in international operations. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Localiza. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in Estero, Florida.

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Americas and International. It operates the Avis brand car rental system with approximately 5,550 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand vehicle rental system with approximately 4,050 car rental locations, which serve the value-conscious segments of the industry; and the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network that provides vehicles to approximately 1 million members. The company also operates the Payless brand, which comprises approximately 240 vehicle rental locations; the Apex brand primarily in the deep-value segment of the car rental industry with approximately 25 rental locations in New Zealand and Australia; and the Maggiore brand that provides vehicle rental services in the commercial, leisure, and insurance replacement/leasing segments with approximately 130 rental locations in Italy, as well as the France Cars brand, which offers light commercial vehicle fleets with approximately 60 rental locations in France. In addition, it is involved in the local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 22,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 1,000 dealers and 480 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States. Further, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, automobile towing protection, and cargo insurance products. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.