Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Reaches $13.76 After 4.00% Up Move; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)

Among 3 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group has $19800 highest and $15700 lowest target. $169.75's average target is 8.03% above currents $157.13 stock price. Simon Property Group had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup downgraded Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) on Monday, September 23 to "Neutral" rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, August 23 with "Hold".

Simon Property Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $48.40 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 21 P/E ratio. It engages in investment, ownership, management, and development of properties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold Simon Property Group, Inc. shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett & Limited Com holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 489,845 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 369,240 shares. Fayez Sarofim stated it has 7,671 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blair William Il owns 2,314 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 1.62 million shares or 0.64% of the stock. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.1% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 3,107 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 221,154 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 12,945 shares. Heitman Real Estate Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 814,113 shares or 5.7% of its portfolio. Orrstown Fincl Services Incorporated stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 4,552 shares. Private Advisor Group stated it has 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Winch Advisory Service Lc reported 7 shares.

The stock increased 0.97% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $157.13. About 277,046 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., an airport general use vehicle rental company, engages in the vehicle rental business in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations.

Analysts await Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.58 EPS, down 26.17% or $0.56 from last year’s $2.14 per share. HTZ’s profit will be $224.48M for 2.18 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.51% EPS growth.