Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Reaches $13.63 After 9.00% Down Move; Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) SI Decreased By 10.9%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) had a decrease of 10.9% in short interest. PHIO’s SI was 783,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.9% from 879,100 shares previously. With 294,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s short sellers to cover PHIO’s short positions. The SI to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s float is 4.7%. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.0014 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3751. About 62,748 shares traded. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) has declined 72.54% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.54% the S&P500.

The stock of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.87% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 2.26M shares traded. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) has risen 20.87% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.87% the S&P500. Some Historical HTZ News: 08/05/2018 – HERTZ SAID COSTS WILL REMAIN ELEVATED THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Hertz Fleet Lease Abs; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Hertz Fleet Lease Abs; 22/05/2018 – Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Stockholders Approve Company Proposals at Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Hertz gets customers off to a #HertzSuperStart with free Wi-Fi and other exclusive benefits in Europe; 09/05/2018 – Hertz Vice President and Information Chief Tyler Best Stepped Down on April 19; 07/05/2018 – Hertz Global Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.58; 22/05/2018 – Hertz Global Holdings: Anindita Mukherjee Joins Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Maple Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in HertzThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.94B company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $12.40 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HTZ worth $174.24 million less.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company has market cap of $8.96 million. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops Samcyprone, a topical formulation of the small molecule diphenylcyclopropenone that is in a Phase IIa clinical trial for the clearance of common warts; RXI-231, an sd-rxRNA compound targeting tyrosinase, as a cosmetic ingredient that may enhance the appearance of uneven skin tone and pigmentation; and RXI-185, an sd-rxRNA compound targeting collagenase, as a cosmetic ingredient that may improve the appearance of wrinkles or skin laxity.

More notable recent Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phio Pharma teams up with Gylcostem in cancer – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RXi Pharmaceuticals changes name to Phio Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Phio Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights – PRNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation Changes Name to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. – PRNewswire” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PHIO: Two Compounds Entering Clinic in 2020 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hertz Global Holdings had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 8 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was upgraded by Northcoast. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., an airport general use vehicle rental company, engages in the vehicle rental business in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations.