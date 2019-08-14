Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Reaches $12.71 52-Week Low; Choice Hotels International (CHH) Shorts Up By 7.86%

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) had an increase of 7.86% in short interest. CHH’s SI was 3.60 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.86% from 3.34 million shares previously. With 293,900 avg volume, 12 days are for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)’s short sellers to cover CHH’s short positions. The SI to Choice Hotels International Inc’s float is 10.8%. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $88.36. About 58,472 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 13.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 02/05/2018 – Comfort Brand Unveils New Logo; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q EBITDA $66.9M; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2018 EPS $3.37-EPS $3.47; 11/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC – CHOICE HOTELS’ BRANDS WILL LEVERAGE HOTEL MANAGEMENT ARM OF SERCOTEL HOTELS; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 17/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $75; 06/03/2018 – INGENICO GROUP SA INGC.PA – CHOICE HOTELS CHOSE TO DEPLOY ISC TOUCH 480 SMART TERMINALS ACROSS ITS FRANCHISED HOTELS IN US; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 19/04/2018 – DJ Choice Hotels International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHH); 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q Adj EPS 67c

The stock of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) hit a new 52-week low and has $12.33 target or 3.00% below today’s $12.71 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.81B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $12.33 price target is reached, the company will be worth $54.18M less. The stock decreased 5.01% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 1.35M shares traded. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) has risen 20.87% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.87% the S&P500. Some Historical HTZ News: 13/03/2018 – Hertz enters global partnership with Eurowings; 08/05/2018 – HERTZ SAID COSTS WILL REMAIN ELEVATED THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Hertz Global Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.58; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Cho; 13/03/2018 – HERTZ EUROPE LIMITED SAYS HERTZ AND THRIFTY RENTALS ARE NOW AVAILABLE TO EUROWINGS’ CUSTOMERS FROM EUROWINGS.COM WEBSITE; 23/04/2018 – Hertz Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 08/05/2018 – HERTZ CEO SAID CO. SPENDING WILL STAY THE SAME NEXT YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Hertz sputters on quarterly loss; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Hertz Fleet Lease Abs

Among 3 analysts covering Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Choice Hotels had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 33.14 million shares or 4.24% more from 31.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Management & Rech has invested 0.26% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Panagora Asset invested in 0% or 800 shares. Moreover, Vulcan Value Partners Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 121,332 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 3,996 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 8 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 11,380 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 4,629 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Com has 0% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 17,592 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 6,774 shares. Tiedemann Ltd owns 2,975 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0% or 1,913 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 7,125 shares.

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. It operates in two divisions, Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology. It has a 23.02 P/E ratio. The firm franchises lodging properties under the proprietary brand names Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels and suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Among 3 analysts covering Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hertz Global Holdings had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $1900 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northcoast on Monday, March 4. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital.

