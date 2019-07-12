Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) EPS Estimated At $0.10; Zimmer Partners LP Raised Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake

Analysts expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 152.63% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. HTZ’s profit would be $8.09M giving it 38.28 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $-0.99 EPS previously, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -110.10% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 4.22M shares traded or 22.38% up from the average. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) has risen 3.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HTZ News: 08/05/2018 – HERTZ SAID COSTS WILL REMAIN ELEVATED THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – HERTZ 1Q REV. $2.1B, EST. $1.97B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTZ); 11/04/2018 – Callahan & Blaine Files Suit Against Uber and Hertz on Behalf of Passenger with Amputated Legs; 23/04/2018 – Hertz Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – HERTZ EUROPE LIMITED SAYS HERTZ AND THRIFTY RENTALS ARE NOW AVAILABLE TO EUROWINGS’ CUSTOMERS FROM EUROWINGS.COM WEBSITE; 22/05/2018 – Hertz Global Holdings: Anindita Mukherjee Joins Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Hertz Global Holdings 1Q Rev $2.06B; 07/05/2018 – Hertz Loss Misses Estimates — Market Mover; 15/05/2018 – Maple Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Hertz

Zimmer Partners Lp increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 259.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zimmer Partners Lp acquired 3.90M shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock rose 18.74%. The Zimmer Partners Lp holds 5.40M shares with $96.11M value, up from 1.50 million last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $10.58B valuation. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 8.91 million shares traded or 6.38% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., an airport general use vehicle rental company, engages in the vehicle rental business in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations.

Among 3 analysts covering Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hertz Global Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 25. The stock of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, March 1. Northcoast upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $25 target in Monday, March 4 report.

Among 6 analysts covering PG\u0026E (NYSE:PCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PG\u0026E had 20 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PCG in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, January 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 14 by JP Morgan. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 19. Barclays Capital maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $20 target. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by Argus Research. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Friday, March 1.