Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has 73.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 59.26% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.73% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% -16.00% -0.80% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global Holdings Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.13 2.72

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. presently has an average price target of $19, suggesting a potential upside of 27.43%. The rivals have a potential upside of 7.85%. With higher possible upside potential for Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s peers, research analysts think Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hertz Global Holdings Inc. -1.27% -0.89% -2.91% 9.4% 20.87% 30.87% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

For the past year Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.44. Competitively, Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s rivals are 52.95% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Dividends

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Hertz Global Holdings Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., an airport general use vehicle rental company, engages in the vehicle rental business in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. It offers vehicle rental services approximately from 1,600 airport rental locations and 2,600 off airport locations in the United States; and 1,400 airport rental locations and 4,100 off airport rental locations internationally to business and leisure customers. The company operates the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations; and sells ancillary products and services. It also owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management business that operates the Firefly and Hertz 24/7 car sharing rental business in international markets; and sells vehicles through its Hertz Car Sales. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,900 vehicles in the United States and 196,600 vehicles in international operations. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Localiza. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in Estero, Florida.