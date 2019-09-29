Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) and AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) and AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY). The two are both Rental & Leasing Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 13 0.12 91.48M -1.50 0.00 AeroCentury Corp. 7 0.00 1.22M -6.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and AeroCentury Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and AeroCentury Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 700,996,168.58% -16% -0.8% AeroCentury Corp. 18,318,318.32% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.44 shows that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is 144.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AeroCentury Corp.’s 108.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.08 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and AeroCentury Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AeroCentury Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $19, and a 38.99% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and AeroCentury Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 15.6%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.16% of AeroCentury Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hertz Global Holdings Inc. -1.27% -0.89% -2.91% 9.4% 20.87% 30.87% AeroCentury Corp. -1.18% 9.14% -31.15% -32.77% -48.88% -16.41%

For the past year Hertz Global Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while AeroCentury Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. beats AeroCentury Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., an airport general use vehicle rental company, engages in the vehicle rental business in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. It offers vehicle rental services approximately from 1,600 airport rental locations and 2,600 off airport locations in the United States; and 1,400 airport rental locations and 4,100 off airport rental locations internationally to business and leisure customers. The company operates the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations; and sells ancillary products and services. It also owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management business that operates the Firefly and Hertz 24/7 car sharing rental business in international markets; and sells vehicles through its Hertz Car Sales. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,900 vehicles in the United States and 196,600 vehicles in international operations. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Localiza. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in Estero, Florida.

AeroCentury Corp. acquires aircraft and aircraft engines for lease to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.