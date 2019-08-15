Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) and Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) and Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN). The two are both Rental & Leasing Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 15 0.19 N/A -1.50 0.00 Aaron’s Inc. 56 1.10 N/A 2.86 22.03

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and Aaron’s Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% -16% -0.8% Aaron’s Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 6.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.44 shows that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aaron’s Inc. on the other hand, has 0.48 beta which makes it 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and Aaron’s Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Aaron’s Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.67, and a 71.98% upside potential. Meanwhile, Aaron’s Inc.’s consensus target price is $64.33, while its potential upside is 0.75%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Aaron’s Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Aaron’s Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Aaron’s Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hertz Global Holdings Inc. -1.27% -0.89% -2.91% 9.4% 20.87% 30.87% Aaron’s Inc. -3% 0.25% 15.41% 27.12% 50.33% 49.94%

For the past year Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Aaron’s Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Aaron’s Inc. beats Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., an airport general use vehicle rental company, engages in the vehicle rental business in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. It offers vehicle rental services approximately from 1,600 airport rental locations and 2,600 off airport locations in the United States; and 1,400 airport rental locations and 4,100 off airport rental locations internationally to business and leisure customers. The company operates the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations; and sells ancillary products and services. It also owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management business that operates the Firefly and Hertz 24/7 car sharing rental business in international markets; and sells vehicles through its Hertz Car Sales. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,900 vehicles in the United States and 196,600 vehicles in international operations. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Localiza. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in Estero, Florida.

AaronÂ’s, Inc. operates an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through five segments: Sales and Lease Ownership, Progressive, DAMI, Franchise, and Manufacturing. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories. As of February 17, 2017, it operated approximately 1,860 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. AaronÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.