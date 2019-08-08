Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) Upgraded from “Equal-Weight” Rating By Barclays; Voc Energy Trust Units of Beneficial Interest (VOC) Sellers Increased By 14.33% Their Shorts

Voc Energy Trust Units of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:VOC) had an increase of 14.33% in short interest. VOC’s SI was 41,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.33% from 36,300 shares previously. With 53,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Voc Energy Trust Units of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:VOC)’s short sellers to cover VOC’s short positions. The SI to Voc Energy Trust Units of Beneficial Interest’s float is 0.33%. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.08. About 56,689 shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) was upped by research analysts at Barclays from a “Equal-Weight” rating to “Overweight” rating in a a research report revealed to investors on 8 August. The firm after the upgrade has a $19.0000 target price per share on the stock. Barclays’s target price per share would indicate a potential upside of 34.09%.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., an airport general use vehicle rental company, engages in the vehicle rental business in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations.

More notable recent Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) news were published by:

The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 9.46M shares traded or 148.20% up from the average. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) has risen 20.87% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.87% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hertz Global Holdings has $25 highest and $18 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is 50.53% above currents $14.17 stock price. Hertz Global Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of HTZ in report on Friday, March 1 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Northcoast. The stock of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 25.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has market cap of $86.36 million. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. It has a 6.6 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.