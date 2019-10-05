Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) Downgraded By BidaskScore; Shorts at CB Financial Services (CBFV) Raised By 27.17%

In a a research note sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidaskScore has decreased Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) stock to a “Sell”.

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) had an increase of 27.17% in short interest. CBFV’s SI was 112,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 27.17% from 88,700 shares previously. With 19,100 avg volume, 6 days are for CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV)’s short sellers to cover CBFV’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 2,713 shares traded. CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) has declined 25.27% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CBFV News: 26/03/2018 – CB FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS PAUL PARSHALL FILED LAWSUIT ON BEHALF OF HIMSELF, OTHER FWVB STOCKHOLDERS AGAINST FWVB, FWVB DIRECTORS, CO – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 CB Financial Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. to Hold Special Stockholders’ Meetings; 12/04/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. Receive Stockholder Approval for Pending Merger; 14/03/2018 – CB FINANCIAL SERVICES INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILIN; 06/03/2018 – CB and First West Virginia Expect to Complete Proposed Merger in 2Q; 27/04/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Merger Consideration Election Results For Pending Merger With First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc; 16/05/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 – CB Fincl Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. to Hold Special Stockholders’ Meetings; 30/03/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. Receive Regulatory Approvals to Complete Pending Merger; 30/04/2018 – Pittsburgh Bus: Exclusive: CB Financial Services CEO retiring

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking services and products for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $144.75 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. It has a 13.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans.

Analysts await Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.58 EPS, down 26.17% or $0.56 from last year’s $2.14 per share. HTZ’s profit will be $229.00M for 1.97 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.51% EPS growth.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., an airport general use vehicle rental company, engages in the vehicle rental business in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations.

