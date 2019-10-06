Hershey Trust Company Trimmed Position in Hershey Company Com Stk Usd1 (HSY) by $502.99 Million; General Mills (GIS) Holder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Trimmed Stake

Hershey Trust Company decreased its stake in Hershey Company Com Stk Usd1 (HSY) by 98.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hershey Trust Company sold 3.75 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 47,170 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.32M, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hershey Trust Company who had been investing in Hershey Company Com Stk Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $157.51. About 874,182 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CALL ENDS; 08/03/2018 Patriot-News: Free one-day admission to Hershey Story Museum includes new Hershey’s Cuba exhibit; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases `Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500M in Sustainable Cocoa Strategy by 2030; 09/03/2018 – HERSHEY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 03/05/2018 – Hershey: Proceeds to Repay Part of Commercial Paper Issued in Amplify Snack Buy

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 12,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 220,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.60M, down from 233,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 4.23 million shares traded or 18.35% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $331.16 million for 24.61 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

Hershey Trust Company, which manages about $8.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr Ppdai Group Inc by 76,427 shares to 355,507 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

