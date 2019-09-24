Hershey Trust Company Has Lowered Holding in Hershey Company Com Stk Usd1 (HSY) as Share Value Rose; Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Stock Rose While Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Cut Its Stake by $13.33 Million

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53 million, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $245.45. About 906,276 shares traded or 5.92% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility

Hershey Trust Company decreased its stake in Hershey Company Com Stk Usd1 (HSY) by 98.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hershey Trust Company sold 3.75M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 47,170 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.32 million, down from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hershey Trust Company who had been investing in Hershey Company Com Stk Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $153.31. About 793,328 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES IS ESTIMATED TO BE NEGLIGIBLE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL ADDITIONS, INCLUDING SOFTWARE, ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE $355 MLN TO $375 MLN FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Schroder North American Adds Hershey, Exits Morgan Stanley; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Net $350.2M; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS OFFERING OF NOTES DUE 2020, NOTES DUE 2021; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.33-Adj EPS $5.43; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Entertainment & Resorts’ new TV solution and Guest Internet aids in creating unique experiences; 04/05/2018 – DJ Hershey Co Cl B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500 Million in Making More Sustainable Kisses; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reports Earnings And Sales That Beat Expectations — MarketWatch

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40M for 22.40 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

