Hershey Trust Company Has Cut Its Stake in Hershey Company Com Stk Usd1 (HSY) as Shares Rose; Viad Corp. (VVI) Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Upped Its Holding by $3.72 Million as Market Value Rose

Hershey Trust Company decreased its stake in Hershey Company Com Stk Usd1 (HSY) by 98.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hershey Trust Company sold 3.75 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 47,170 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.32 million, down from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hershey Trust Company who had been investing in Hershey Company Com Stk Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $153.78. About 508,776 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 05/04/2018 – Shine On: Ice Breakers Brand Debuts Glitter Gum; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500M in Sustainable Cocoa Strategy by 2030; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 03/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Announces Offering of Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Shareholders Elect Nine Directors to Board; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – GIVEN THE 15-DAY SHORTER EASTER SEASON, EASTER CATEGORY RETAIL SALES DECLINED ABOUT 8 PCT VERSUS LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Net $350.2M; 03/04/2018 – Hershey nveils $500M Sustainable Cocoa Strategy

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Viad Corp. (VVI) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 56,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 394,740 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.15 million, up from 338,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 61,369 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE PRIMARILY REFLECTS NEGATIVE SHOW ROTATION; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold VVI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 9.85% more from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.06% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability holds 76,400 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2,372 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 14,408 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Swiss Natl Bank reported 37,600 shares. Bessemer Gp stated it has 53,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Timessquare Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 604,750 shares or 0.31% of the stock. 13,766 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). 3,789 are held by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Violich Capital Management Incorporated owns 5,450 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 162,520 shares to 472,254 shares, valued at $23.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 403,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,725 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $268.33 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.53 million was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $335.33 million for 24.03 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

Hershey Trust Company, which manages about $8.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr Ppdai Group Inc by 76,427 shares to 355,507 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.