Hershey Company (HSY) Upgraded By BidaskScore; Shorts at Steelcase (SCS) Raised By 18.08%

In a a report issued to clients and investors on Friday morning, expert analysts at BidaskScore’s equities division raised Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)‘s stock to a Buy.

Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) had an increase of 18.08% in short interest. SCS’s SI was 1.98M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 18.08% from 1.68 million shares previously. With 581,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS)’s short sellers to cover SCS’s short positions. The SI to Steelcase Inc’s float is 2.38%. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $18. It is down 25.26% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control

Steelcase Inc. manufactures and sells integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. The firm operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category divisions. It has a 15.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s furniture systems portfolio comprises panel and freestanding furniture systems, storage, desks, benches, tables, and complementary products, such as worktools.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells confectionery products. The company has market cap of $32.28 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, North America, and International and Other. It has a 26.98 P/E ratio. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising chewing gums and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, and mixes.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $268.33 million activity. Shares for $67.70M were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL. The insider HERSHEY TRUST CO sold $490,970.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $155.97. About 251,217 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hershey is exploring a sale of British crisps brand Tyrrells – Sky News; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSY); 26/04/2018 – Hershey Sees 2018 Sales Growth Toward Lower End of Prior 5%-7% Forecast; 09/03/2018 – HERSHEY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS HERSHEY’S A1 RATINGS; AFFIRMS PRIME-1; OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Hershey $Benchmark; 2Y +55-60, 3Y +60-65, 5Y +75a; 04/04/2018 – Hershey to Webcast First-Quarter Conference Call

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $331.16 million for 24.37 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

