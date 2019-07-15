Hershey Company (HSY) Holder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Trimmed Its Position by $388,284; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Boothbay Fund Management Trimmed Stake by $2.29 Million as Stock Rose

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 54.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 26,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,924 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 47,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $97.9. About 298,731 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Hershey Company (HSY) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 3,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,579 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 25,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Hershey Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 127,964 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 12/04/2018 – Delfi: To Acquire Exclusive License to Van Houten Chocolate Brand for US$13M From Hershey Singapore; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSY); 26/04/2018 – Hershey Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.73-EPS $4.98; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds Hershey; 09/03/2018 – HERSHEY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS OFFERING OF NOTES DUE 2020, NOTES DUE 2021; 24/04/2018 – Not just a chocolate company: Hershey plots its future in snacking

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.06 million for 16.54 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 2.63% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.14 per share. HSY’s profit will be $244.29 million for 29.68 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.42% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $262.62 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 Buck Michele sold $162,285 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 1,500 shares.

