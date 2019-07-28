Hershey Co/The (HSY) Valuation Rose While Dupont Capital Management Decreased Stake; Ecor1 Capital Boosted Its Position in Xencor (XNCR) by $33.18 Million

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97 million, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 258,934 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Hershey Co/The (HSY) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 3,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,455 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, down from 71,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Hershey Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 1.44M shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 19/03/2018 – HERSHEY IS SAID TO EXPLORE OPTIONS FOR TYRRELLS: SKY; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q EPS $1.65; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – GIVEN THE 15-DAY SHORTER EASTER SEASON, EASTER CATEGORY RETAIL SALES DECLINED ABOUT 8 PCT VERSUS LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Showcases Commitment to Growth at 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds Hershey; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSY); 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL ADDITIONS, INCLUDING SOFTWARE, ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE $355 MLN TO $375 MLN FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – APRIL RETAIL TAKEAWAY IS EXPECTED TO BE DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY VS PRIOR YEAR DUE TO CONSUMER SHOPPING BEHAVIOR IN A SHORTER SEASON

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $262.46 million activity.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $262.46 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Cor Siriusxm C by 56,015 shares to 76,615 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Science Applications Inte (NYSE:SAIC) by 6,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 318,927 shares to 360,819 shares, valued at $42.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 607,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 529,000 shares, and cut its stake in Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.