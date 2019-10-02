Hershey Co/The (HSY) Shareholder Washington Trust Company Has Trimmed Position as Stock Rose; Martin & Company Has Cut Its Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Holding as Stock Rose

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Hershey Co/The (HSY) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 6,700 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898,000, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Hershey Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $154.89. About 645,262 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hershey is exploring a sale of British crisps brand Tyrrells – Sky News; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases `Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds Hershey; 27/04/2018 – Ad Age: Hershey gives McGarryBowen a piece of its creative business; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Net $350.2M; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reports Earnings And Sales That Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CALL ENDS; 03/04/2018 – Hershey nveils $500M Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 10/04/2018 – “Hershey’s portfolio is over-exposed to slowing category consumption, intensifying competition, and rising cocoa prices,” the firm’s analyst writes

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 49.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 41,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 42,846 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, down from 84,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $120.1. About 998,269 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 21,808 shares to 41,808 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VOO).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $268.33 million activity. $44.40 million worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested in 33,087 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gp invested in 0.01% or 322 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Putnam Invests Ltd Llc accumulated 385,413 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 12,893 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.1% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 1,590 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 274,048 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 9,806 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 29 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Assocs Limited has invested 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.15% or 210,695 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Company reported 693,284 shares stake. Bragg Fincl Advsr Inc holds 1,579 shares. 50,126 were accumulated by Capwealth Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $335.33M for 24.20 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.82 million for 15.64 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $334.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 20,564 shares to 84,575 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.