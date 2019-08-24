Hershey Co Common Stock (HSY) Holder Comerica Bank Increased Its Stake by $1.61 Million; Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Shareholder Pembroke Management LTD Trimmed Its Position by $2.65 Million

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hershey Co Common Stock (HSY) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 13,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 58,428 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 44,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Hershey Co Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $157.03. About 757,647 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 24/04/2018 – CNBC’S LAUREN HIRSCH: NOT JUST A CHOCOLATE COMPANY: HERSHEY PLOTS ITS FUTURE IN SNACKING; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – AMPLIFY ACQUISITION IS ON TRACK AND DELIVERING ACCELERATED EARNINGS ACCRETION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Sees 2018 Sales Growth Toward Lower End of Prior 5%-7% Forecast; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY-QTRLY BUSINESS IN CHINA CONTINUED TO SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE, RESULTING IN CONSTANT CURRENCY NET SALES INCREASE OF ABOUT 1 PCT VS YEAR AGO PERIOD; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Entertainment & Resorts’ new TV solution and Guest Internet aids in creating unique experiences; 12/04/2018 – Delfi: To Acquire Exclusive License to Van Houten Chocolate Brand for US$13M From Hershey Singapore; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Showcases Commitment to Growth at 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hershey is exploring a sale of British crisps brand Tyrrells – Sky News; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.73-EPS $4.98; 25/04/2018 – Hershey is grappling with the same concern its founder was in 1929: Is chocolate enough?

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 50,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 350,836 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.69 million, down from 400,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 83,470 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $267.35 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.53M on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd has 0.1% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 2,386 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd holds 0.11% or 11,460 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.05% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Pinnacle Associate Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Com holds 52,340 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0.03% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). 120,548 were accumulated by Sei Invests. Corda Limited Liability Corp invested 1.24% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Bartlett reported 63,413 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,912 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,224 shares. Moreover, Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 0.86% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 53,665 shares. Nomura Asset invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Security National has 0.02% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.06% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 4,055 shares to 75,586 shares, valued at $23.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 (IWB) by 13,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,685 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 58,450 shares to 293,400 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colliers Intl by 234,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Installed Building (NYSE:IBP).