Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Both Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust 18 1.09 N/A -0.36 0.00 Sotherly Hotels Inc. 7 0.54 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hersha Hospitality Trust and Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hersha Hospitality Trust and Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.27 beta means Hersha Hospitality Trust’s volatility is 27.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 0.77 beta and it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Sotherly Hotels Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 0 2 0 2.00 Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 26.89% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.6% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Hersha Hospitality Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hersha Hospitality Trust -6.24% -4.93% -17.18% -16.07% -26.46% -10.95% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 2.9% 2.31% 0.42% 6.45% 2.31% 26.56%

For the past year Hersha Hospitality Trust has -10.95% weaker performance while Sotherly Hotels Inc. has 26.56% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Hersha Hospitality Trust beats Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Hersha Hospitality Trust, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership and operation of mid scale limited service hotels in the Eastern United States. As of June 30, 2005, it owned interests in 35 hotels, including 4 hotels owned through joint ventures in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, Hersha would not be subject to income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily own, acquire, renovate and reposition full-service, primarily upper upscale and upscale hotel properties. The firm was formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corp. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Williamsburg, Virginia.