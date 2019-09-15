Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)’s Financial Results Comparing With MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

This is a contrast between Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are REIT – Hotel/Motel and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust 17 1.13 N/A -0.36 0.00 MGM Growth Properties LLC 31 8.93 N/A 0.96 31.23

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Hersha Hospitality Trust and MGM Growth Properties LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hersha Hospitality Trust and MGM Growth Properties LLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 0.00% 0% 0% MGM Growth Properties LLC 0.00% 4.2% 0.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hersha Hospitality Trust and MGM Growth Properties LLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 81.83%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of MGM Growth Properties LLC shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hersha Hospitality Trust -6.24% -4.93% -17.18% -16.07% -26.46% -10.95% MGM Growth Properties LLC 3.14% -2.61% -7.67% -2.29% -1.22% 13.06%

For the past year Hersha Hospitality Trust has -10.95% weaker performance while MGM Growth Properties LLC has 13.06% stronger performance.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties LLC beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 7 of the 7 factors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership and operation of mid scale limited service hotels in the Eastern United States. As of June 30, 2005, it owned interests in 35 hotels, including 4 hotels owned through joint ventures in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, Hersha would not be subject to income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.