Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Reaches $15.65 52-Week Low; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Among 6 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $230 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 19. See FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) latest ratings:

19/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $235 New Target: $280 Maintain

The stock of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) hit a new 52-week low and has $14.87 target or 5.00% below today’s $15.65 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $613.71M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. If the $14.87 price target is reached, the company will be worth $30.69M less. The stock decreased 7.89% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 276,734 shares traded or 0.11% up from the average. Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has declined 4.48% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HT News: 03/04/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST BUYS ANNAPOLIS WATERFRONT HOTEL; 24/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality 1Q Rev $99.6M; 24/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 2c; 24/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality Sees FY18 Loss/Shr 56c-Loss 36c; 14/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST SELLS HAMPTON INN FINANCIAL DISTRICT FOR $32.4 MILLION; 03/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality to Acquire Annapolis Waterfront Hotel for $41.5M; 03/04/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST – ACQUISITION ALLOWS CO TO REPLACE A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF EBITDA FROM 2018 SALES AND REFINANCING EFFORTS; 03/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality Trust Acquires The Annapolis Waterfront Hotel; 24/04/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE PROPERTY REVPAR GROWTH UP 1.5 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Hersha Hospitality

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The company has market cap of $613.71 million. The Company's 51 hotels totaling 7,804 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, south Florida and select markets on the West Coast. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 2 analysts covering Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hersha Hospitality Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $18 target. FBR Capital maintained the shares of HT in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FleetCor Technologies, Inc. shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank has 295,800 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 13,695 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 13,202 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust invested in 71,595 shares. 1.73 million are owned by Tiger Global Mngmt Ltd Liability. Tributary Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.22% or 12,440 shares. The Texas-based Academy Inc Tx has invested 5.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Shell Asset Mngmt Communication invested in 0.03% or 5,575 shares. 1,815 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 849,840 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 569 shares. Thornburg Investment Mgmt reported 103,798 shares. 16,296 are held by Norinchukin Natl Bank The. Aviva Public Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 32,317 shares.

