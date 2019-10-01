Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) EPS Estimated At $0.55; Ufp Technologies (UFPT)’s Sentiment Is 1.95

Analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to report $0.55 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 20.29% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. HT’s profit would be $21.60 million giving it 6.76 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, Hersha Hospitality Trust’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 327,204 shares traded. Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has declined 26.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HT News: 03/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality to Acquire Annapolis Waterfront Hotel for $41.5M; 24/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 03/04/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST – PURCHASE OF 150-ROOM ANNAPOLIS WATERFRONT HOTEL, AN AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION HOTEL, FOR $41.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $1.96 TO $2.14; 10/05/2018 – Matarin Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Hersha Hospitality; 24/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality Sees 2Q Adj FFO/Shr 70c-74c; 14/03/2018 – Hersha Hospitality Trust Sells Hampton Inn Fincl District for $32.4M; 14/03/2018 – Hersha Hospitality Trust Sells Hampton Inn Financial District for $32.4 Million; 14/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST SELLS HAMPTON INN FINANCIAL DISTRICT FOR $32.4 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 7

Ufp Technologies Inc (UFPT) investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.73, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 41 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 21 sold and decreased their stakes in Ufp Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 5.18 million shares, up from 4.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ufp Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 20 Increased: 27 New Position: 14.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The company has market cap of $584.35 million. The Company's 51 hotels totaling 7,804 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, south Florida and select markets on the West Coast. It currently has negative earnings.

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials and provides solutions to medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, aerospace, and defense markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $286.73 million. It offers medical device components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic padding, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products. It has a 17.09 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wine shipping solutions made from molded fiber under the Wine Packs brand name; tube and pipe insulation for clean room environments under the T-Tubes brand; pharmaceutical bag protection system under the BioShell brand name; sanitary solution for nail care services under the Pro-Sticks brand; medical device pouch for protecting small instruments and tools under the FlexShield brand name; and multi-purpose cleaning eraser under the Erasables brand, as well as various products under the Spot Eraser, Tri-Covers, Design Nail, and Mambo names.

Analysts await UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.56 per share. UFPT’s profit will be $4.16M for 17.23 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by UFP Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.68% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 19,581 shares traded. UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) has risen 35.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPT News: 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 20/04/2018 – DJ UFP Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPT); 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $42.9 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 09/05/2018 – UFP HIRED MARK BRODIE AS HEAD OF EUROPEAN EXECUTION; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q EPS 24c; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR $0.24

Cove Street Capital Llc holds 3.34% of its portfolio in UFP Technologies, Inc. for 621,827 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 311,570 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 1% invested in the company for 43,785 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.62% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 147,924 shares.