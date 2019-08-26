Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Contrasting side by side

Both Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust 17 1.02 N/A -0.36 0.00 Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. 21 2.01 N/A 1.36 15.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hersha Hospitality Trust and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hersha Hospitality Trust and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Hersha Hospitality Trust’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Competitively, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s beta is 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Hersha Hospitality Trust and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 0 1 0 2.00 Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$18 is Hersha Hospitality Trust’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 32.45%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus target price and a 20.66% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Hersha Hospitality Trust is looking more favorable than Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares and 92.9% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.23% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hersha Hospitality Trust -6.24% -4.93% -17.18% -16.07% -26.46% -10.95% Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. 1.08% 2.44% -0.56% 14.91% -10.37% 24.59%

For the past year Hersha Hospitality Trust has -10.95% weaker performance while Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. has 24.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 5 of the 6 factors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership and operation of mid scale limited service hotels in the Eastern United States. As of June 30, 2005, it owned interests in 35 hotels, including 4 hotels owned through joint ventures in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, Hersha would not be subject to income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in full service, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels in the United States. As of October 4, 2017, it owned 39 hotels comprising 11,533 rooms across 18 states and the District of Columbia. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.