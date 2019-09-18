Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Comparing side by side

Since Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) are part of the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust 17 1.13 N/A -0.36 0.00 Sotherly Hotels Inc. 26 0.63 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Hersha Hospitality Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hersha Hospitality Trust -6.24% -4.93% -17.18% -16.07% -26.46% -10.95% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.5% 1.92% 1.96% 0% 0% 3.59%

For the past year Hersha Hospitality Trust has -10.95% weaker performance while Sotherly Hotels Inc. has 3.59% stronger performance.

Hersha Hospitality Trust, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership and operation of mid scale limited service hotels in the Eastern United States. As of June 30, 2005, it owned interests in 35 hotels, including 4 hotels owned through joint ventures in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, Hersha would not be subject to income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.