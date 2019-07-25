Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Comparing side by side

As REIT – Hotel/Motel businesses, Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust 18 1.28 N/A -0.36 0.00 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 31 3.55 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hersha Hospitality Trust and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0.00% -1% -0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Hersha Hospitality Trust’s 1.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1.35 beta and it is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Hersha Hospitality Trust and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 0 2 0 2.00 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0 3 2 2.40

Hersha Hospitality Trust’s consensus price target is $18.5, while its potential upside is 11.04%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on the other hand boasts of a $33.2 consensus price target and a 20.51% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is looking more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hersha Hospitality Trust and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.9% and 0%. Insiders owned 1.7% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hersha Hospitality Trust -0.27% 2.09% 0.6% 2.26% -4.48% 5.7% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -1.66% 1.23% -4.04% -8.19% -17.53% 10.84%

For the past year Hersha Hospitality Trust was less bullish than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Summary

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust beats on 6 of the 8 factors Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership and operation of mid scale limited service hotels in the Eastern United States. As of June 30, 2005, it owned interests in 35 hotels, including 4 hotels owned through joint ventures in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, Hersha would not be subject to income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, through Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P., operates as a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and invests primarily in hotel properties located in the United States. It holds interests in the Doubletree Bethesda Hotel and Executive Meeting Center located in Bethesda, Maryland; Sir Francis Drake Hotel located in San Francisco, California; and InterContinental Buckhead Hotel located in Atlanta, Georgia. As a REIT, the company is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.