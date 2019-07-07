Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As REIT – Hotel/Motel company, Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hersha Hospitality Trust has 99.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 76.04% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Hersha Hospitality Trust has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.64% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hersha Hospitality Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 14.52% 12.76% 4.12%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Hersha Hospitality Trust and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 136.12M 937.67M 22.17

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.50 2.11 2.52

Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average target price of $18.5, suggesting a potential upside of 9.60%. The peers have a potential upside of 20.28%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hersha Hospitality Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hersha Hospitality Trust -0.27% 2.09% 0.6% 2.26% -4.48% 5.7% Industry Average 2.34% 2.54% 5.68% 7.12% 11.24% 20.88%

For the past year Hersha Hospitality Trust was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Hersha Hospitality Trust is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.38. Competitively, Hersha Hospitality Trust’s competitors’ beta is 1.25 which is 24.88% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Hersha Hospitality Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust’s peers beat Hersha Hospitality Trust on 4 of the 4 factors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership and operation of mid scale limited service hotels in the Eastern United States. As of June 30, 2005, it owned interests in 35 hotels, including 4 hotels owned through joint ventures in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, Hersha would not be subject to income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.