Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) and Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). The two are both REIT – Hotel/Motel companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust 18 1.29 N/A -0.36 0.00 Chesapeake Lodging Trust 28 2.90 N/A 1.64 18.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hersha Hospitality Trust and Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hersha Hospitality Trust and Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Hersha Hospitality Trust’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.38 beta. Competitively, Chesapeake Lodging Trust is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Chesapeake Lodging Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 0 2 0 2.00 Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 9.60% for Hersha Hospitality Trust with average target price of $18.5. On the other hand, Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s potential upside is 7.36% and its average target price is $30.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Hersha Hospitality Trust is looking more favorable than Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hersha Hospitality Trust and Chesapeake Lodging Trust are owned by institutional investors at 99.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.7% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares. Comparatively, Chesapeake Lodging Trust has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hersha Hospitality Trust -0.27% 2.09% 0.6% 2.26% -4.48% 5.7% Chesapeake Lodging Trust -1.13% 7.71% 6.18% 3.07% 2.69% 25.63%

For the past year Hersha Hospitality Trust was less bullish than Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Chesapeake Lodging Trust beats Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership and operation of mid scale limited service hotels in the Eastern United States. As of June 30, 2005, it owned interests in 35 hotels, including 4 hotels owned through joint ventures in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, Hersha would not be subject to income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.