Heronetta Management LP Upped Targa Res (TRGP) Stake By $1.15 Million; REDBUBBLE LTD ORDINARY FULLY PAID AUSTR (RDBBF) Shorts Decreased By 99.02%

Heronetta Management Lp increased Targa Res Corp (TRGP) stake by 300.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heronetta Management Lp acquired 28,000 shares as Targa Res Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 5.58%. The Heronetta Management Lp holds 37,308 shares with $1.55M value, up from 9,308 last quarter. Targa Res Corp now has $9.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 807,859 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE

REDBUBBLE LTD ORDINARY FULLY PAID AUSTR (OTCMKTS:RDBBF) had a decrease of 99.02% in short interest. RDBBF’s SI was 100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 99.02% from 10,200 shares previously. It closed at $0.6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale and purchase of art and creates on a range of products between independent creatives and clients in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $143.71 million. It provides an Internet based marketplace platform and associated logistics services to facilitate the sale of goods from artists to those who want to purchase goods bearing the artistsÂ’ designs. It currently has negative earnings. The firm enables 600,000 independent artists to sell their designs, such as apparel, stationery, housewares, bags, wall art, etc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 107,480 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Voloridge Management reported 118,579 shares. 19,750 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co. D E Shaw & Inc owns 58,786 shares. 162,000 are held by Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Bessemer Gru Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 76,028 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 361,821 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 1.19M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Brookfield Asset Management invested in 0.82% or 4.67 million shares. Private Advisor Group Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Nomura Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Sei holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 173,753 shares. 3.46M are held by Cushing Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Jefferies Gp Limited Com owns 189,374 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.