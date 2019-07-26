Heronetta Management LP Upped Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake by $344,000 as Share Price Declined; Smith Asset Management Group LP Position in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Boosted as Valuation Declined

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 309.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 366,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 485,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.83 million, up from 118,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $75.4. About 557,381 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 4.02M shares traded or 41.73% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show

