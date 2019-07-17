Heronetta Management LP Raised Its Targa Res (TRGP) Stake by $1.15 Million as Market Value Declined; As Kcap Finl (KCAP) Share Price Were Volatile, Private Management Group Decreased Position

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 2.40M shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Kcap Finl Inc (KCAP) by 94.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 2.33M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 132,082 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Kcap Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $3.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KCAP News: 07/03/2018 – KCAP FINANCIAL INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $4.87 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED WITH $5.24 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 20/03/2018 – KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial: Net Asset Value $4.87/Share at Dec. 31; 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial 2017 Net Investment Income 30 Cents/Share; 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial Net Asset Value $4.85/Share on March 31; 07/03/2018 KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial 1Q EPS 7c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 12,726 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co has 0.12% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 12,599 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% or 200,446 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prtn Limited Liability reported 51,689 shares stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 2.27 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 158,159 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Captrust Financial holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 41,171 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 90,065 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Susquehanna Interest Ltd Liability Partnership owns 405,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 341,747 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 4.55 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Company holds 29,593 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1,855 shares. 53 were accumulated by Ironwood Ltd Liability Corp.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $180.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 8,246 shares to 238,063 shares, valued at $25.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Bell Inc New by 88,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

