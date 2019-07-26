Heronetta Management LP Position in Targa Res (TRGP) Has Upped by $1.15 Million; Bankfinancial (BFIN) Shareholder Pl Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $9.17 Million

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 13,950 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 17.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 1.00M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold BFIN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Lp reported 40,222 shares. 25,076 were reported by Invesco. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% or 60,031 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 49,600 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo owns 418,590 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 2,706 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 100,012 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 123,289 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 11,804 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 1.25M shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 28,905 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Vanguard Grp accumulated 912,022 shares. 10,433 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability. Meeder Asset Inc reported 2,398 shares stake.

Analysts await BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. BFIN’s profit will be $3.88M for 13.78 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by BankFinancial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 103,000 shares to 206,000 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $180.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

