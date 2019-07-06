Heronetta Management LP Maintains Position in Targa Res (TRGP); General Electric Co Com (GE) Share Value Rose While United American Securities Has Boosted Its Stake

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 956.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 239,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 264,045 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 29.86M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 05/03/2018 – 67FT: GE Capital UK Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – Industrials Sink as GE Cuts Executive Bonuses – Industrials Roundup; 16/05/2018 – GE AFFILIATES TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN AMU POWER’S KENYA COAL PLANT; 27/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR “MULTI-LAYER X-RAY SOURCE FABRICATION” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Net $70M; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 12/03/2018 – GE Awarded New Equity Awards to CEO, CFO in February – Proxy; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 1.58M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Investment Management Llp invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 336,286 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Samson Management Lc holds 127,528 shares or 6.36% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl has 2,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.07% or 192,012 shares. Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 34,606 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa accumulated 5,582 shares. Blackrock holds 13.39 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv reported 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru has 0.11% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Nordea Inv holds 10,727 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Rhumbline Advisers holds 254,592 shares.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94 million and $180.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles, California-based fund reported 70,346 shares. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership owns 41,427 shares. Brown Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 24,067 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson Llc has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Regions Financial owns 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 710,890 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Indiana-based 1St Source Commercial Bank has invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.1% or 2.08 million shares in its portfolio. The California-based Fincl Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wedgewood Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 18,499 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation owns 178,161 shares. Iberiabank Corp owns 13,412 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Slate Path Cap Limited Partnership reported 10.35 million shares. Stearns Financial Grp stated it has 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Brown Advisory Ltd invested in 0.17% or 70,916 shares.