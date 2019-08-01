Heronetta Management LP Lifted Its Targa Res (TRGP) Stake; Forward Management Cut Holding in Stag Indl (STAG) by $5.80 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 668,028 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 1.36 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Inc accumulated 0.01% or 7,100 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Voya Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Frontier Capital Mgmt Com Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). 103 are held by Commerce Of Vermont. Quadrant Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 33,112 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Beaumont Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.02% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Citigroup holds 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) or 164,381 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). 28,418 were reported by Cambridge Inv Advsrs. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.9% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Pitcairn Co has invested 0.03% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94 million and $180.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.