Heronetta Management LP Increases Position in Targa Res (TRGP); Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Valuation Rose While Grs Advisors Has Lifted Position by $3.42 Million

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 1.41M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 627,044 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. 287 shares were sold by Marone Anthony F. JR, worth $9,910 on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Checking In With This 7.4%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on February 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread More Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 25,650 shares to 21,024 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 149,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,896 shares, and cut its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). First Advsr LP owns 246,454 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP invested in 0.02% or 52,356 shares. Foster Motley Inc holds 6,883 shares. Cls Invs Lc owns 669 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny reported 0.22% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.01% or 660,027 shares. Arcadia Inv Mi invested in 5,000 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 30,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Financial Bank reported 6,224 shares stake. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 209,400 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 24,163 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 6,631 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,868 were reported by Tradition Cap Management Lc. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 361,821 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 43,184 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Mkts invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Wells Fargo Mn reported 651,953 shares. Freestone Lc holds 0.25% or 100,882 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 3,601 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 5,123 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 158,159 shares or 0% of the stock. 313,866 are owned by Apg Asset Management Nv. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa holds 116,527 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 13,165 shares. Moreover, Sit Inv Assoc has 0.1% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 76,000 shares. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Pinnacle Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Pnc Services Grp Inc reported 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grand Prix Pipeline LLC Launches Open Season – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Targa Resources declares $0.91 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Danger Lurks for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $180.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.