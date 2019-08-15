Heronetta Management LP Increases Position in Suncor Energy New (SU); Macys (M) Holder Amp Capital Investors LTD Lowered Its Position

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 147,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 174,159 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, down from 321,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 6.48M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/03/2018 – There’s a new way to buy items at Macy’s – a mobile app:; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of JPMBB 2014-C21; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price Chief Financial Officer, Effective July 9; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C16; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of COMM 2013-CCRE7; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of SGCMS 2016-C5; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM FUELING INVESTMENTS IN STRATEGY; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six CMBS Classes of GSMSC 2012-BWTR; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 10 and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2012-CIBX

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 566,953 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.03M for 8.68 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 58,610 shares to 509,048 shares, valued at $34.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 57,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.