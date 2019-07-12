Heronetta Management LP Increased Suncor Energy New (SU) Position by $344,000; American Tower New (AMT) Position Maintained by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 70.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,610 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, up from 2,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $209.26. About 1.37 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 1.87M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. On Friday, January 18 the insider Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45 million. 3,050 American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $503,250 were sold by Lara Gustavo.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hotel REIT RevPAR growth to `remain muted,’ Capital One says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “City Office REIT Is Growing Nicely – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Looking For Value In REITdom – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ARMOUR Residential REIT declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fcg Ltd Liability Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Prudential reported 838,373 shares. Braun Stacey Associate Inc reported 81,090 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 67,181 shares. Caprock Group owns 2,455 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Company reported 146,775 shares. Ruggie Capital Group Inc has 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 256 shares. Trellus Mgmt Lc has invested 5.63% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wms Prtn owns 5,398 shares. Qci Asset Management owns 200 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd reported 26,195 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Stifel holds 0.15% or 268,147 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Cap Lc, California-based fund reported 1,476 shares. Montag & Caldwell Lc reported 204,922 shares. Moreover, Fulton National Bank & Trust Na has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,200 shares.