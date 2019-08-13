Heronetta Management LP Holds Position in Suncor Energy New (SU); Pictet North America Advisors Sa Lowered Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $3.43 Million as Share Value Rose

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 5.06 million shares traded or 56.62% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 18,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 126,851 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.10M, down from 144,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $948.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $9.31 during the last trading session, reaching $209.79. About 36.18M shares traded or 34.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 04/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 110,882 shares to 118,903 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (ELD) by 289,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 939,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Management Incorporated holds 39,241 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd holds 10,344 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 1.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Factory Mutual Ins owns 1.42M shares or 3.29% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Med holds 3.17% or 18,991 shares. Harvey Cap Mngmt stated it has 6.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sanders Capital Limited Liability Com holds 8.13M shares. Palouse Mngmt Incorporated has 18,550 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh stated it has 3.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). West Coast Financial Ltd invested in 73,447 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 153,780 shares. First Savings Bank holds 1.62% or 55,381 shares. Amer Financial Grp reported 4.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 8,406 were accumulated by Element Cap Mngmt Lc. Gideon Capital Advsrs holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,964 shares.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $180.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

