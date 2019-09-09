Heronetta Management LP Has Upped Holding in Targa Res (TRGP); Oz Management LP Has Raised Its Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) by $24.12 Million

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 155,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.87 million, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $148.47. About 1.52 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 1.36M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 18,450 shares to 376,203 shares, valued at $130.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 167,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,800 shares, and cut its stake in Snap Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 1,583 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Macroview Inv Lc holds 0.05% or 120 shares in its portfolio. 20,790 are owned by Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 42,607 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,574 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.70 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap owns 1,254 shares. Burney accumulated 19,527 shares or 0.19% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 294,909 shares. Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability invested in 3.44 million shares. Grp Inc One Trading LP stated it has 3,841 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 206,070 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.08% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 63,120 shares.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Autodesk Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Autodesk Analysts: Sell-off May Be Overreaction, Fundamentals Remain Strong – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Autodesk Shares Crushed After Q2 Earnings Beat, Lower Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Movado Group, Phibro Animal Health, and Autodesk Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 207 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa owns 116,527 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 144,882 were accumulated by Amp Cap. 154,569 were reported by Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership. First Interstate Bank reported 550 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company reported 333,755 shares. 1.58M were accumulated by Northern Tru Corp. 391,300 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. The Kentucky-based Town Country Fincl Bank Dba First Bankers has invested 0.1% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Carlson Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 105,000 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 58,916 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Parkside Savings Bank And Trust holds 0.11% or 8,201 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kings Point Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 314 shares.