Heronetta Management LP Has Raised By $1.15 Million Its Targa Res (TRGP) Stake; Id Systems Has 4.2 Sentiment

Id Systems Inc (IDSY) investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 21 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 5 cut down and sold their equity positions in Id Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 16.81 million shares, up from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Id Systems Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

Heronetta Management Lp increased Targa Res Corp (TRGP) stake by 300.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heronetta Management Lp acquired 28,000 shares as Targa Res Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Heronetta Management Lp holds 37,308 shares with $1.55M value, up from 9,308 last quarter. Targa Res Corp now has $8.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 572,917 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 799,634 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 57,688 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Llc invested 0.15% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Harvest Fund invested in 12.88 million shares or 5.24% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 84,910 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 1,855 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). First Fincl In holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 629 shares. 7,669 were reported by Fiera Cap Corp. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 1.78 million are held by Millennium Limited Liability Company. 160,680 are held by Hap Trading Lc. Coldstream Cap Management holds 0.07% or 19,842 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP owns 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 2,400 shares. Principal Financial Group holds 2.16M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Targa Resources Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 21. Mizuho maintained the shares of TRGP in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $51 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. UBS maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) CEO Joe Bob Perkins on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Announces Grand Prix NGL Pipeline is Fully In-Service to Mont Belvieu – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “I.D. Systems Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “I.D. Systems (IDSY) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate I.D. Systems (IDSY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TMUS or IDSY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PowerFleet® for Logistics Helps American Intermodal Management Power Its Technology Driven Business Model – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $851,738 activity.

Cannell Capital Llc holds 3.82% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. for 2.65 million shares. Archon Capital Management Llc owns 1.19 million shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 1.02% invested in the company for 342,910 shares. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.7% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 687,046 shares.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $106.92 million. The firm offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It currently has negative earnings. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software.