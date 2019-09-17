Heronetta Management LP Has Lowered Its Position in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) as Share Price Declined; Bank Of America (BAC) Shares Rose While Oarsman Capital Has Upped Its Holding

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 23,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 103,894 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, up from 80,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 42.52 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 16/05/2018 – Vital Therapies at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Arch Coal CEO to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference on May 17; 14/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EX-BOFA EXEC MTANGI TO JOIN END OF MAY; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 08/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs

Heronetta Management Lp decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp sold 28,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 116,462 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.20M, down from 144,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 791,726 shares traded or 12.77% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $221.98M for 7.39 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

