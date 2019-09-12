Heronetta Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Oneok New (OKE) by $311,916; Waterfront Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) by $29.02 Million as Valuation Declined

Heronetta Management Lp decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp sold 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 112,795 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.76M, down from 117,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $74.06. About 1.67 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 74.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 763,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 267,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 899,993 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.20 million for 11.66 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Expect JKG Will Reach $215 – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2018 Distribution Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gaming And Leisure Properties: 7% Yield, Is It Stable? – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Pay A 1.7% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $300.29M for 24.69 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ONEOK prices $2B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.