Heronetta Management LP Has Lifted Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake by $344,000; Shares Declined; Opus Point Partners Management Boosted Position in Bluebird Bio (BLUE) by $487,642

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 3.48M shares traded or 22.13% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $139.74. About 291,808 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinica; 09/03/2018 CAR-T Cell Therapy for Liver and Lung Cancer – Pipeline Analysisl Technavio; 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment o; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 18/04/2018 – BLUEBIRD: NEW CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATES LENTIGLOBIN POTENTIAL; 14/05/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: Medigene AG: TCR alliance with bluebird bio significantly increased and cash guidance improved; 19/04/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE: CHINA FDA ACCEPTS CAR-T IND APPLICATION; 17/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 18/04/2018 – bluebird bio Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Interim Data from Two Phase 1/2 Clinical Studies of

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94 million and $180.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 2,103 shares. 48,402 are held by Fred Alger Mgmt. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 20,838 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Biondo Inv Advisors Lc accumulated 1,695 shares. Advisory Rech invested 0.01% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Bluecrest Capital holds 0.08% or 12,608 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Incorporated has invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 72,735 shares. Tekla Management Limited Co holds 0.58% or 91,029 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp has invested 0.09% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Swiss Bancshares owns 99,607 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) or 105,542 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 3,537 shares. Fiera Capital stated it has 0.21% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).