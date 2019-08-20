Heronetta Management LP Has Increased Its Targa Res (TRGP) Stake; Winnebago Industries (WGO) Has 1 Sentiment

Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 83 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 83 sold and trimmed equity positions in Winnebago Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 29.09 million shares, up from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Winnebago Industries Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 58 Increased: 50 New Position: 33.

Heronetta Management Lp increased Targa Res Corp (TRGP) stake by 300.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heronetta Management Lp acquired 28,000 shares as Targa Res Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Heronetta Management Lp holds 37,308 shares with $1.55 million value, up from 9,308 last quarter. Targa Res Corp now has $8.23B valuation. The stock increased 3.76% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 1.85M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm makes motor homes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings that provide living accommodations and include kitchen, dining, sleeping, and bath areas, as well as a lounge. It has a 9.82 P/E ratio. It also provides travel trailers and fifth wheel trailers under the Winnebago brand name; component parts for other manufacturers; motorhome shells for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office space; and commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party upfitters.

The stock increased 1.28% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 329,933 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.74 million for 7.51 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Punch Card Management L.P. holds 15.7% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. for 1.07 million shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 100,466 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. has 2.35% invested in the company for 715,030 shares. The Florida-based Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl has invested 2.2% in the stock. Hwg Holdings Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 68,406 shares.

