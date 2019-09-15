Heronetta Management LP Decreased Position in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) by $472,384 as Valuation Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Country Club Trust Company Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.83 Million

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 52.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 33,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 98,992 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39M, up from 65,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION

Heronetta Management Lp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp sold 7,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 228,498 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.62 million, down from 235,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 1.17M shares traded or 53.25% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $247.54M for 15.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,797 shares to 114,022 shares, valued at $12.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,539 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

