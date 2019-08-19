Heronetta Management LP Boosted Targa Res (TRGP) Stake by $1.15 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Haverford Financial Services Has Decreased United Technologies (UTX) Position by $304,512

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 172,062 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 70,099 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, down from 72,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 135,527 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.79 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

