Heronetta Management LP Boosted Suncor Energy New (SU) Position; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Market Valuation Rose, Ci Investments Has Lifted Stake by $15.78 Million

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 404,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.35M, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 6.62M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT)

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 1.81M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE

