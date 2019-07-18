Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Both Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) compete on a level playing field in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heron Therapeutics Inc. 23 15.56 N/A -2.47 0.00 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 48 3.09 N/A 3.16 14.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Heron Therapeutics Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -59% -47.1% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 0.00% 37.3% 15.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.52 beta means Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 52.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

Heron Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Heron Therapeutics Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 0 2 3 2.60

Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 159.66% at a $49.75 average target price. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company on the other hand boasts of a $54.8 average target price and a 24.43% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Heron Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares and 75.2% of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares. 0.13% are Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heron Therapeutics Inc. 7.09% -24.14% -31.09% -36.05% -44.13% -30.11% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company -1.73% 0.28% -8.53% -12.66% -10.36% -10.29%

For the past year Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company beats on 6 of the 10 factors Heron Therapeutics Inc.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The companyÂ’s product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single subcutaneous injection. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens. The company is also developing CINVANTI (HTX-019), a neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of CINV; and HTX-011, which is in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of post-operative pain. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers chemically-synthesized drug and biologic in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection (HIV). Its products include Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody to treat multiple myeloma; Opdivo, a human monoclonal antibody to treat renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, gastric cancer, melanoma, metastatic urothelial carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; Erbitux, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody that blocks the epidermal growth factor receptor; Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; and Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for metastatic melanoma. The companyÂ’s products also comprise Eliquis, an oral factor Xa inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation; Baraclude to treat chronic hepatitis B virus; Daklinza and Sunvepra to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV); Reyataz and Sustiva to treat HIV; Abilify, an antipsychotic agent for adults with schizophrenia, bipolar mania disorder, and depressive disorder; Beclabuvir, a non-nucleoside NS5B inhibitor for the treatment of HCV; and Orencia to treat rheumatoid arthritis. It has collaboration agreements with Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Apexigen, Inc., and Nordic Bioscience; clinical research collaborations with Array BioPharma, Novartis, Clovis Oncology, Inc., and Daiichi Sankyo; and license agreement with Nitto Denko Corporation to develop and commercialize siRNA molecules targeted at HSP47 in vitamin A. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company and changed its name to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in 1989. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.